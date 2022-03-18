Bombay HC sets aside arbitral award which ruled in BCCI’s favour

In a setback for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Bombay High Court on Thursday set aside an arbitral award that upheld the cancellation of media rights by the BCCI to World Sport Group (India) for telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) outside the Indian subcontinent.

In 2007, the BCCI issued a tender to license media rights for the IPL. WSGI won the bid and was awarded the global media rights of IPL for the period of 2008-17. WSGI entered into pre-bid negotiations with Multi-Screen Media (MSM), which had a broadcasting network in India.

MSM, instead of entering into a sub-licensing agreement with WSGI, desired to enter into a direct Media Rights License Agreement [MRLA] with the BCCI for India rights till 2012.

Another MRLA was executed between the BCCI and WSGI for India rights for a sum of $550 million and a ‘rest of world’ rights for $92 million till 2017.

On March 14, 2009, the BCCI terminated the MRLA with MSM following which the India rights of IPL were reverted to the BCCI.

Following success of the first season of the IPL in 2008, the BCCI wanted to re-auction/re-sell the India Rights for the IPL for the entire period of 2009-2017 for a higher license fee.

In 2009, BCCI entered into a Deed of Mutually Agreed Termination (DMAT) with WSGI. With this agreement, the composite MRLAs entered into by the BCCI with WSGI came to be terminated.

Immediately following this, the BCCI entered into a fresh agreement with WSGM (affiliate of WSGI) for India rights that was transferred to MSM through a facilitation deed between MSM and WSGM. Another MRLA was executed between the BCCI and WSGI that restored global rights back to WSGI.

The BCCI later alleged that all agreements of 2009, including the DMAT, formed part of a fraudulent composite transactions that gave them the right to terminate the second MRLA with WSGI. It alleged that all the aforesaid agreements were executed only for the purpose of diverting funds to WSGM, a sister concern with WSGI, which showed that both companies were complicit.

BCCI alleged that the monies under the facilitation deed were actually due to BCCI, and since the WSGI companies had indulged in fraud, BCCI was entitled to rescind the MRLA for RoW rights.

WSGI challenged this rescission in arbitration.

Of the three-member arbitration tribunal, two members upheld the decision of the BCCI to rescind the agreement. This majority award was challenged in the High Court.

WSGI then challenged this decision before the HC.

WSGI contended that by virtue of the agreements entered into in 2009, the BCCI benefited to the tune of approximately ₹1791 crore. Failing to consider this enormous benefit that inured to BCCI and the fact that BCCI retained the same, was a fundamental error on the part of the arbitral tribunal.

Justice BP Colabawalla accepted the submission and opined that the benefit which BCCI received by virtue of the agreements ought to have been considered.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:07 PM IST