Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed the Thane Municipal Corporation and other relevant authorities on Wednesday to submit their replies within four weeks regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that alleges the operation of illegal/unauthorised turf clubs within the eco-sensitive zone of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Yeoor, Thane.

The HC heard the PIL presented by activist Rohit Joshi, who claimed that the TMC had not taken the necessary actions to halt the functioning of illegal clubs within the eco-sensitive zone of the national park.

Dec 2009 HC order

On December 9, 2009, the high court had instructed the TMC to demolish all unauthorised structures in Yeoor, Thane. Subsequently, on December 5, 2016, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) officially designated the Yeoor region as an eco-sensitive zone of the national park.

The PIL contended that the state forest department had issued notices to these turf clubs on multiple occasions and had informed various authorities about the situation. However, no action has been taken so far.

The PIL seeks the issuance of directions to the TMC to take immediate measures to close down the turf clubs within the eco-sensitive zone and to take appropriate actions against the clubs and their operators.

