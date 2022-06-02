Bombay HC says no to Mantri Realty’s former chairman to travel to Nepal

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay high court has refused permission to Sunil Mantri, former chairman of Mantri Realty Ltd who is accused in loan default cases amounting to Rs 300 crore, to travel to Nepal to attend a friend’s daughter’s wedding observing that if he is allowed to leave the country then there would be no hope for the creditors.

Mantri had sought permission to travel to Nepal from June 2 to June 8. His firms are under liquidation after he failed to return the Rs 300 crore to the creditors.

A vacation bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja on Wednesday noted that earlier orders passed by the courts “clearly indicates that if permitted to leave the country, there would be no hope for the creditors” and that from the orders, it emerges that Mantri was the “kingpin in the case”. The court further observed that perusal of earlier court orders highlight the “dishonest, recalcitrant, non-cooperative and contemptuous conduct of the applicant (Mantri)”.

“Permitting a person with recalcitrant conduct to leave the country would be too risky. This in my view would be detrimental to the interests of the creditors and flat purchasers waiting for justice for so many years,” said Justice Ahuja.

Also, the HC said that Mantri’s conduct was “dishonest and abusive” towards the HC orders and his previous conduct does not inspire confidence to let the applicant leave the country.

The HC said: “It is hard to digest that after having duped several creditors/ flat purchasers, the applicant is desirous of traveling to Nepal for a wedding of the daughter of a purported friend. Had the requested travel been for the purposes of raising funds to repay the creditors/ innocent flat purchasers then that would have been another matter.”

Abad Ponda, Mantri’s counsel, had contended that even though a passport was not required to travel to Nepal, Mantri is seeking permission out of respect to the court and to prove his credibility. He further said that Mantri has the fundamental right to travel and that he has not absconded in the past six years and would not do the same now.

Official Liquidator’s advocate, Prathamesh Kamat, opposed the plea saying that Mantri has been an obstacle in the entire liquidation process that commenced in 2016.

Rejecting Mantri’s plea, Justice Ahuja said that several petitions and claims have been filed by creditors and flat purchasers against Mantri and his colleagues that run into crores of rupees. “The applicant appears neither to have co-operated in the liquidation process nor made any payments to the creditors/flat purchasers,” said HC.

Earlier in 2016, the HC had restrained Mantri and three directors of the company from leaving the country.