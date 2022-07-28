Bombay HC refuses 31-week pregnant woman to medically terminate pregnancy | File Image

Relying on the opinion of experts which said that if the pregnancy was terminated at this stage, "the child born would be born alive with further deformity because of the premature birth", the Bombay High Court has refused permission to a woman to terminate her 31-week pregnancy.

A division bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and MJ Jamdar, while hearing two petitions by two women seeking medical termination of their pregnancies under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), refused permission to one and granted permission to another.

In the first petition, the woman was 32 years old and born out of a consanguineous (relating to or denoting people descended from the same ancestor) marriage. However, her own marriage was not consanguineous. She was pregnant after 18 months of marriage. Her advocate, Adity Saxena, argued that the length of pregnancy may not be a matter of consideration in such cases.

Saxena argued that the woman had the right to decide. “More particularly when there is a substantial risk, if the child were born, it would suffer from any serious physical or mental abnormality. Emphasis was also given to the mental health of the lady,” argued Saxena.

The order noted that the woman has voluntarily expressed her desire to terminate the pregnancy and is well informed about the nature of the condition of the foetus and its outcome. However, she was anguished with the condition of the fetus in the uterus.

The court also took on record the report of the expert committee of JJ Hospital which said that there was no “compelling medical ground” for termination of pregnancy. “The expert committee consisting of the doctors from the departments of obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, radiology, neurosurgery, neurology, psychiatry, and paediatrics have opined that there seemed to be no compelling medical grounds for termination of pregnancy at this gestational age,” read the order.

It further added: “The possibility is that if the pregnancy is terminated now, the child born would be born alive with further deformity because of the premature birth.”

Refusing permission, the HC said: “Considering the report of the expert committee, it may not be possible to accede to the request of the petitioner.”

In another case, the court permitted a 28-week pregnant woman to medically terminate her pregnancy since the foetus suffered from medical abnormalities.

In her case, the expert committee opined that the woman was anguished with the condition of the foetus in the uterus, hence it was “advisable” to terminate the pregnancy. The court noted, based on experts’ opinion, that “foetus suffers from serious neurological abnormalities”.