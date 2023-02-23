Bombay HC questions timing of probe office in Adani case

Bombay HC |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), in lighter vein, if it had sought urgent hearing of a case involving Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), its Chairman Gautam Adani and Managing Director Rajesh Adani because of the “scenario outside”.

Justice RG Avachat asked: “Why is the matter circulated now? Because of the present scenario outside?”. The justice was referring to the recent controversy surrounding Adani following the Hindenburg report against the group and its chairman.

Read Also Adani vs Hindenburg: Australian workers to lose tens of millions in retirement savings

Appeal filed by AEL and Gautam Adani challenging a 2019 sessions court order

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by AEL and Gautam Adani challenging a 2019 sessions court order refusing to discharge them from a case of alleged violations of market regulations amounting to nearly Rs 388 crore.

The HC, in December 2019, had granted interim stay till January 13, 2020. The same was extended from time to time. The last extension of relief was in December 2021, which was till February 2022. The matter had not come up for hearing after that.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Adani’s counsel, Amit Desai, said that they were unaware the matter was likely to be circulated by SFIO. He urged the court to adjourn the matter and keep it for final hearing.

The HC has kept the matter for final hearing on April 18, 2023

The SFIO had filed a chargesheet in 2012 against twelve accused, including the Adanis, for allegedly providing funds and shares to Ketan Parekh for running illegal activities in the capital. They were accused of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

However, a local magistrate discharged them from the case in May 2014.

Following an appeal by the SFIO, the sessions court, on November 27, 2019, set aside the Magistrate's order. The Sessions Court observed that prima facie SFIO made out a case of “unlawful gain” by the Adani Group promoters and Parekh of about Rs 388 crore and Rs 151 crore, respectively.

Adanis approached the HC against this order claiming that the Sessions Court order was “arbitrary and illegal”. “Except for bald and general allegations of criminal conspiracy, there is no offence of cheating disclosed against the petitioners, and the allegations are groundless,” contends it plea.

Further, the plea contends that the Adanis didn't buy or sell its own shares as contemplated under the Companies Act. “Hence, there is no question of them cheating anyone, much less being a party to the conspiracy to cheat,” added the plea.