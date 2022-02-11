Bombay HC quashes demand notice issued to Essar Shipping Ltd

In a relief for Essar Shipping Limited, the Bombay High Court has quashed demand notice of Rs 27.40 crore issued by the Joint Director-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in the light of the circular curtailing benefits granted to the shipping company under the Served From India (SFI) Scheme of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2004-09.

While quashing the notice, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik observed that the circular issued by DGFT under which the demand notice was issued was only clarificatory and highlighted what was implicit in the scheme. However, the same did not grant any power to the authorities to issue demand notices, the Court held.

The court also noted that the benefit claimed in terms of the SFI Scheme was already settled in favour of Essar without raising any question.

“It is an official act to which a presumption of legality is attached,” the Bench remarked.

The court has also clarified that “If a benefit has been erroneously extended by the respondents, the (respondents) can recover such benefit only if law authorizes them to do so but not otherwise.”

The SFI Scheme was introduced to provide benefits in the form of duty credit scrip certificates equivalent to an amount of 10 per cent of such foreign exchange earnings to notified Indian Service Providers engaged in exporting services. The scrips could then be used for setting off the applicable customs duty payable on import of any capital goods, spares, professional equipment, office furniture and consumables.

However, this benefit did not expand to ‘services not originating from India’, which was clarified in the policy circular issued by DGFT.

Essar had challenged this circular before the HC while seeking quashing of the demand notice.

It claimed that DGFT could not take away benefits conferred by the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2004-09 by way of a circular which only administrative or executive in nature.

The Union of India opposed the plea stating that Essar deliberately suppressed the fact that it provided maritime transportation services from a place outside India to another place outside India without making a port call in India. Hence a service not originating from India.

The HC rejected the UoI arguments observing that if Essar was indeed not entitled to benefit under the scheme, then it would not have been granted by the respondent authorities. The Court added that the demand notice issued should have used ’suppression by petitioner’ as a ground, and not the circular under challenge.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:51 PM IST