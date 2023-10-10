Bombay HC Posed With 'Mystery' On Who Filed The Appeal In Eviction Case

Bombay HC | File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court was recently confronted with a 'mystery' after two persons came forward claiming to have filed an appeal against a city civil court order directing their eviction.

Termed as a 'mysterious journey,' Justice Sandeep Marne had to ascertain who had filed the appeal, who was in possession of the property, and who sought protection from eviction.

"This appeal is full of several mysteries. The mysterious journey begins with confusion about who exactly is the Appellant and continues to pose several conundrums regarding who contested proceedings before the City Civil Court, who possesses the room in question, how they came into possession, and who is claiming protection from eviction of that room, etc," observed Justice Marne.

2 claim they filed the appeal

Two persons – K Gupta and Santosh Gupta – claimed before the High Court to have filed the appeal. According to the records, the appeal had been filed in the name of K Gupta, but Santosh Gupta claimed that he had actually filed the appeal. He argued that K Gupta had no connection to the room in question.

The mystery intensified to the point where it left the counsel appearing in the appeal in a state of 'confusion' about whom she truly represented, the court noted.

In January 2016, the city civil court directed the eviction of K Gupta and Santosh Gupta from a property that was under the possession of a court receiver. The appeal was filed challenging this order.

The dispute revolved around an eatery called 'New Persian Restaurant and Stores,' which had been operated as a partnership between Ramzan Ali and Abbas Ali. After Ramzan Ali's death, Abbas Ali's wife and sons sought injunctive relief against Abbas Ali.

The court appointed a court receiver in 1998 to manage the business. Later, it was discovered that a portion of the property was under the possession of the defendant, and as a result, they were directed to maintain possession without creating third-party interests.

Civil Court 2009 order

At the time of recording evidence, the city civil court added K Gupta as a respondent, as it was alleged that he had forcefully taken possession of a room and sought his eviction.

Simultaneously, 'Santosh Gupta,' even though he was not added as a respondent, appeared before the judge and claimed he had possessed the room since 2009 and that K Gupta had no legitimate claim to that room.

The civil court rejected their pleas and directed the eviction of K Gupta and Santosh Gupta.

The High Court noted that the appeal was filed in the name of K Gupta, but documents, including Vakalatnama, were filed by Santosh Gupta.

"For this confusion created by the Appellant, the present appeal could be dismissed on this count alone. However, even if the said confusion is to be ignored, no case is made out for the grant of any relief in the present appeal in favour of either 'K. Gupta' or 'Santosh Gupta,'" the court noted.

