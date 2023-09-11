Bombay HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Sanjay Raut Case | File pic

Mumbai: Justice SG Dige of the Bombay High Court recused himself from hearing a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and his alleged associate Pravin Raut in the alleged money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

On November 9, a special PMLA court granted bail to Raut in the case. On the same day, the ED had moved the HC seeking the cancellation of the bail. However, the HC had refused to suspend the bail order.

On November 25 last year, Justice MS Karnik had recused himself from hearing the matter. In February this year, Justice Nitin R Borkar began hearing the case and had asked the central agency why it had not sought custody of the two main accused in the case — Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan.

The ED had submitted that the two were in judicial custody for some other offenses, and their custody was not required in the money laundering case.

