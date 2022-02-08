e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Bombay HC issues show cause notice to Nawab Malik over defamation complaint filed by Sameer Wankhede’s father

Urvi Mahajani
Nawab Malik | PTI

The Bombay High Court has issued a show cause notice to NCP leader Nawab Malik asking him as to why contempt action should not be initiated against him for breaching undertaking given to court that he would not make defamatory statements against Sameer Wankhede and family.

A notice was issued following contempt petition filed by Sameer Wankhede’s father, Dnyandev, alleging that despite undertaking, Nawab Malik had continued to make defamatory statements against the Wankhedes.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
