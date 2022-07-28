Bombay HC irked by govt inaction on fire safety regulations

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Noting that the Maharashtra government has not acted in three-and-half months, the Bombay High Court has directed the state to produce relevant records to assess the progress on enforcement of fire safety regulations in buildings which are vulnerable to man-made disasters.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik expressed displeasure over the fact that a committee, which was to be set up in this regard, had not yet been constituted despite the order to the effect was passed more than 3.5 months back.

“Three and half months is not enough for setting up committee? There was some urgency in the last one month but what happened before that? We read in newspapers that 400 Government Resolutions were issued, and a simple committee could not be constituted and lives of people are at stake,” said CJ Datta.

After going through the affidavit filed by the government informing on its further course of action, the court retorted that 3 and a half months for setting up of a committee was too long a time period. The HC then called for relevant records of the files of the State government to see what progress has been made by the State after their last order of April 2022.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate Abha Singh seeking directions to the government for the issuance of the final notification on the Special Regulations for buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters in the DCPR-2034.

The regulations were formulated in 2009 in the aftermath of the November 2008 terrorist attack.

The government had informed the HC that, in April this year, it has called for objections and suggestions from public on the draft regulations for fire safety issued in 2009. The government had further said that it intended to appoint an expert committee to ascertain, based on advancements made in the field of science and technology, as to whether it was necessary to introduce the special regulations.

Following this, the court had made stern observations against the failure on the part of the government to finalize the special regulations.

The government filed a fresh affidavit explaining the further course of action that the State intended to undertake.

However, advocate Aditya Pratap, appearing for Singh, pointed out that the entire exercise of issuing a draft special regulation was completed way back in 2009 and the current exercise seemed like an attempt by the State to redo the entire exercise.

The HC has kept the PIL for hearing on Friday.