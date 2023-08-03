Bombay HC Grants I-T Relief For Firm Executing BMC Projects | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Income-Tax authorities have received a rap for rejecting an application for condonation of delay in filing I-T returns by an engineering firm executing the projects launched by the BMC. The Bombay High Court came down heavily on the I-T department and said that “refusing to condone delay can result in a meritorious matter being thrown out at the very threshold and the cause of justice being defeated”.

The application was filed by RK Madhani Prakash Engineers J V, a joint venture between M/s RK Madhani & Co and M/s Prakash Engineers & Infraprojects Private Limited. A condonation of delay is a remedy where a meritorious case can be heard after providing a sufficient cause to the court when the prescribed period has ended.

HC: Consider the application afresh

The HC recently quashed the order of the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) rejecting the company’s condonation of the 43-day delay and asked the authority to consider the application afresh.

A division bench of Justices KR Shriram and Firdosh Pooniwalla said that the authorities fail to understand that when the delay is condoned, the highest that can happen is that the cause will be decided on merits after hearing the parties. “In our view, the approach of the authorities should be justice-oriented so as to advance the cause of justice. If a refund is legitimately due to the applicant, the mere delay should not defeat the claim for refund,” the court said.

According to the firm’s plea, they paid a tax of Rs91,38,083 in November 2017 for the assessment year 2016-2017, after a delay of 43 days. It attributed the delay to the person entrusted with the filing being indisposed due to medical reasons.

The court remarked that there was nothing in the CBDT’s order, stating that the assessee failed to prove genuine hardship, indicating that the board had considered the petitioner’s application. The HC said that “genuine hardship” should be construed liberally, particularly when the legislature conferred the power to condone the delay by disposing of the matter on merits.

Quashing the order, the HC has sent the matter back to CBDT to consider it afresh.

