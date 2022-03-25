Bombay HC grants bail to Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in the case pertaining to alleged sale of a property situated in New Delhi to a company owned by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife, Bindu Kapoor. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He had approached the HC after his bail was rejected by the CBI court in December 2021.

Thapar’s counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, instructed by Karanjawala & Co, argued that the chargesheet was filed in the case in October 2021. After filing of chargesheet, summons were issued to Thapar, pursuant to which he appeared before the CBI court. He was then taken into custody.

Thapar was not arrested by CBI throughout the investigation even before the chargesheet was filed and summons were issued by the CBI court, argued Jethmalani.

In February this year, Thapar secured bail from a special court in a money laundering case concerning an Avantha group’s firm in which Yes Bank suffered losses of over Rs. 300 crores. That case was being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

CBI was represented by Hiten Venegaonkar.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:58 PM IST