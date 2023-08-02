Bombay HC Forms Committee To Survey 45-km Potholed Aarey Stretch | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday constituted a committee to survey the 45-km pothole-ridden stretch of internal roads in Aarey Milk Colony and suggest a roadmap for its repairs and reconstruction. The committee has been asked to submit a report by September 13.

“We are of the opinion that a comprehensive and holistic report from a committee should be called for so that the problems being faced by residents of Aarey Milk Colony as well as the concerns of environment may be addressed,” said a division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Arif Doctor while hearing a public interest litigation by a local resident Binod Agarwal.

Panel to study the conditions of road

The committee will comprise of BMC chief engineer (roads), public works department secretary (technical), secretaries of dairy development and forest departments, a senior level expert/scientist of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. The panel has to study the conditions of the road, and if required, visit the spot. Further, it shall also suggest flow of funds for the same.

On July 6, the HC directed the state and the BMC to conduct a joint survey to ensure that the process of handing over these roads to the civic body is expedited. BMC’s Advocate Joel Carlos said that a tender will have to be floated for reconstruction, “which will take time”. He informed that the state had sanctioned Rs48 crore for repairs during monsoon. Pointing out that the civic body had earlier said that the roads are not repairable, the bench questioned the need for spending the money considering it could be wastage expenditure.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for NGO Vanashakti and activist Zoru Bhathena, said the area was an ecologically-sensitive zone. He said they are opposing concretisation not repairs.

The court also directed the PWD to repair the 1.5-km stretch from Aarey Market to Mayur Nagar “at the earliest” and make it motorable.

