Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Bombay HC dismisses pleas seeking changes in Gangubai Kathiawadi film

Urvi Mahajani
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi |

The Bombay High Court has dismissed petitions seeking changes in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The pleas had sought the removal of terms Kamathipura and Kathiawadi from the movie.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
