Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking ban on printing God's photographs in newspapers

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Firoz Sayyed seeking a complete ban on printing of photographs of gods and goddesses in newspapers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice VG Bisht dismissed the PIL observing: “The court can intervene, only if a legally enforceable right is sought to be infringed.”

The plea contended that photographs of idols (Gods) being published in newspapers, especially maximum during festive season, was wrong since the newspapers are later on discarded on the roadside or in the dustbins.

“This practice of newspapers needs to be stopped and restricted immediately. A complete prohibition on such type of publication of Idols (Gods) in newspapers is required and thereby changes in the official Gazette, as well as Rule/Law, is necessary in the present pandemic scenario,” read the plea.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:14 PM IST