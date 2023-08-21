Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt to Respond to Subramanian Swamy's PIL Challenging Pandharpur Temples Act | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to file its reply on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy challenging the Pandharpur Temples Act, which empowers the Maharashtra government to take over the administration of the temples.

Swamy had claimed in his petition that the Maharashtra government had taken over the administration of the Pandharpur town's temples in an arbitrary manner. A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor on Monday directed the government to file its affidavit and posted the matter for hearing on September 13.

One Bheemacharya Balacharya, who claimed to be part of the Dharma Rakshak Trust, sought to intervene in the matter on Monday. However, the high court said the intervention was unnecessary and rejected his application.

According to Swamy’s PIL, the state government; through the Pandharpur Temples Act, 1973, had abolished all hereditary rights and privileges of ministrants and priestly classes for the governance and administration of the temples of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini in Pandharpur in the state's Solapur district. It added that the law enabled the state government to control its administration and management of funds.

Subramaniam Swamy alleges heavy mismanagement of temple affairs

The BJP leader has said that he had written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in July 2022 saying the temple affairs related to religious offerings and customs were “heavily mismanaged” and that this would have an adverse impact on Hindu religious sentiments and fundamental rights of the believers.

On December 18, 2022, he had also written to then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking to repeal the Pandharpur Temples Act.

The government, by taking control over the Pandharpur temple, was affecting the rights of Hindus to profess, practise, and propagate their religion, and to manage Hindu Religious Endowments and their affairs in matters of faith, the plea said.

Swamy calls the act 'unconstitutional'

The petition also said the government can take over management of any property for a limited period either in public interest or for proper management. “In the present case, it was in perpetuity and therefore it is unconstitutional,” it added.

During an earlier hearing, the High Court had asked whether the Maharashtra government can have a perpetual succession over the Vitthal Rukmini temple at Pandharpur under the Act.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf had then submitted that the present challenge cannot be sustained as the law was dealt with by the Supreme Court in the past and that there is no acquisition by the state government in this case. “This challenge cannot be sustained and the entire law is dealt with by SC. That there is no acquisition,” Saraf has said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)