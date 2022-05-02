Bombay HC calls for report on illegal hoardings and banners in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Taking a serious note of menace of illegal banners and hoardings, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government and all civic bodies and district councils to submit a report on steps taken against illegal hoardings and banners.



The fact that the concerned authorities have not filed compliance report since 2018 also did not go down well with the HC which is hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) on the issue of illegal banners, hoardings and posters put up by political parties across the state, which according to the pleas defaced public places.



In 2016, the HC had directed the government and all municipal corporations in the state to ensure that illegal hoardings are not put up in public places. The court had also directed the authorities to submit compliance reports on a regular basis. During the hearing on Monday, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice V G Bisht noted that the last report was submitted in 2018.

CJ Datta said: "Four years have passed. We want an updated report from the state government and the Commissioners of all municipal corporations and chief officers of all district councils on steps taken against illegal hoardings and banners.”



On a lighter note, CJ Datta said that he recently watched a movie in which the police, during investigation, is looking at CCTV footage. "Just at the nick of time when the crime takes place, a man holds up a hoarding in front of the CCTV camera," said CJ Datta.



The judges have also asked the authorities to inform as to how it identifies legal and illegal and also how much revenue was generated from legal hoardings. The court has permitted the petitioners to issue notice to the political parties that have been named as respondents in the petitions.



The HC has kept the PILs for further hearing on June 30.

