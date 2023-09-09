Bombay HC Asks Taloja Prison Authorities to Produce Enquiry Report in Wadhawan Case

Kapil Wadhawan, former promoter of DHFL | File Image

The Bombay High Court has instructed the Taloja Central Jail authorities to submit the 'Action Taken Report' prepared after an inquiry into how Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) group, who were arrested in the Yes Bank loan fraud case, managed to meet with family members and access electronic devices during their visits to the hospital while still in custody.

Justice Bharati Dangre has also called for a 'Confidential/Most Urgent Application' filed by the Deputy Inspector General (Prison) when seeking permission to transfer Kapil Wadhawan from Taloja jail to Nashik prison.

Inquiry initiated by Taloja authorities after reports of special facilities during hospital visits

Following reports of the Wadhawans meeting with their family, the special PMLA court directed their transfer to Nashik Prison. Kapil has already been transferred to Nashik, while Dheeraj is yet to be moved. This issue arose during the HC hearing of a plea filed by the duo, requesting home-cooked food.

The Wadhawans were arrested in April 2020 following the CBI's FIR concerning their involvement in defrauding Yes Bank. Subsequently, they were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

In response to news reports indicating that the Wadhawans were meeting with family, having outside food, and using electronic gadgets during hospital visits, the Taloja prison authorities initiated an inquiry.

The inquiry revealed that Kapil Wadhawan was taken to hospitals on multiple occasions despite not having any illness. He was then transferred to Nashik prison following a September 1 order from the special PMLA court. Furthermore, seven policemen from the jail who were on escort duty have been suspended.

Before his transfer, Kapil had filed a petition with the Bombay High Court, seeking permission for homemade food and various other amenities. He also requested a transfer from Taloja jail to the Arthur Road prison, which would be closer to his home. Additionally, he has filed a bail plea with the HC after it was rejected by the special court.

Special Public Prosecutor AM Chimalkar, representing the CBI, mentioned that the prison officials are conducting an ongoing inquiry. Seven members of the escort party have been suspended from duty, Chimalkar added.

The court has instructed the public prosecutor to present the enquiry report during the next hearing scheduled for September 11