Bombay HC asks ED to file reply to Anil Deshmukh bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its affidavit in reply to the bail plea of Maharashtra’s former home minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested in a money laundering case, by April 8.

Deshmukh has sought bail on grounds of his ailing health and termed the ED's case as false and frivolous.

The NCP leader filed a petition in HC after a special PMLA court rejected his bail plea earlier this month.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

Deshmukh in his bail plea filed in HC through advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh said he was targeted by the ED in a false and frivolous case and that the agency was misusing its authority.

The plea further refuted the charges of money laundering and said all the alleged transactions were documented.

The applicant is 73 years old and suffering from various age-related ailments including shoulder dislocation, hypertension and others, the plea said.

"...these ailments impact his immunity level which necessitates his dependence on constant support and help," it said, requesting the court to show benevolent indulgence and release Deshmukh on bail.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:00 PM IST