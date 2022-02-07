Bombay HC and other subordinate courts to remain closed today to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai: Bombay High Court and other subordinate courts under Bombay HC jurisdiction will have a holiday today to mourn the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the Maharashtra Government on Sunday has declared a public holiday.



‘’To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday 7th February using the powers vested in the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 (Act 26 of 1981),’’ said the government gazette notification.

The state government’s announcement came hours after the Centre announced a two day national mourning in memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. As a mark of respect, the national flag will fly at half-mast for two days.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her divine voice, was cremated with full state honours Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on Sunday. The veteran singer was 92. She had been admitted to the hospital on January 8 after developing Covid and pneumonia and passed away on Sunday morning.

West Bengal has also announced a half day holiday on Monday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also announced that Lata Mangeshkar’s songs will be played at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals in the state for the next 15 days. The Uttar Pradesh administration on Sunday declared a two-day mourning in the state over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. As per an official statement, the mourning is being observed from February 6 to February 7, 2022.

ALSO READ Lata Mangeshkar demise: Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on Feb 7

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:44 AM IST