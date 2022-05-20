Bombay HC allows Dheeraj Wadhawan to go to private hospital for post-operative follow-up

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan be taken to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for post-operative follow-up on May 23.

Vacation judge, justice Milind Jadhav allowed Wadhawan to visit private hospital following a report from the hospital which said that he required post-operative follow-up.

Wadhawan was arrested on April 26, 2020, following the FIR by the CBI concerning defrauding the Yes Bank. Later he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case which is being tried before the special court hearing cases relating to Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Following PMLA court’s order, he was transferred from KEM hospital to Kokilaben Hospital in November 2020, where he spent nearly 15 months. He was then transferred back to KEM Hospital following order of the CBI court on March 24 which said that he had played fraud on the PMLA court.

However, on April 8, the HC had permitted him to get treated at private hospital due to various health complications observing that even prisoners have fundamental rights, including right to life as per the Constitution of India.

Following HC order, he was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital where he underwent surgery early this month.

His discharge summary issued by the hospital was submitted to the HC. The discharge summary, given by the Attending Practitioner Dr. Sanjiv Badhwar dated 06.05.2022, stated that Wadhawan is required to visit the hospital for ENT follow up, Cardiology follow up and Urology follow up pursuant to his discharge after 10 days and 15 days respectively.

Accordingly, the HC has permitted Wadhawan to be taken to Kokilaben hospital for the post-operative follow-up on May 23.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:46 PM IST