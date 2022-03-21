Blackbuck Poaching Case: Rajasthan HC to hear transfer plea of actor Salman Khan in 1998 case

Jodhpur: Rajasthan High Court on Monday allowed the transfre pretition of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Back in 1998, Salman Khan, along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu from the film Hum Saath Saath Hain became embroiled in a case involving the killing of a blackbuck in the forests near Jodhpur. A long legal drama has followed since then, with the Radhe actor having been given jail-terms multiple occasions in the case, but receiving bail each time.

On April 5, 2018, a Jodhpur Court convicted Khan in the blackbuck poaching case and sentenced him to five years imprisonment, while acquitting Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu.

While, Salman was released on bail on 7 April 2018, pending appeal, the Rajasthan High Court (HC), bench at Jodhpur, last year, extended stay in hearing the appeals in relation to the Blackbuck Poaching case, under consideration before a District Court in Jodhpur.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:37 PM IST