e-Paper Get App

Birbhum killing case: Court remanded 7 more accused to 10 days of police custody

After raiding several places on Monday evening the CBI had made the fresh arrest of seven people.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Police personnel near the houses that were set on fire allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district | PTI

Kolkata: The CBI on Tuesday arrested seven more accused during further investigation of the Bogtui fire case related incident that led to the death of 10 persons in Birbhum district.

According to the press release of CBI, the names of the arrested are Bikir Ali, Noor Ali, Sher Ali alias Kalo, Asif Sk, Joshif Hossain, Jamirul Sk alias Ujir and Khairul SK.

After producing the accused before the ACJM Court in Rampurhat they were remanded to 10 days police custody.

According to CBI sources, after raiding several places on Monday evening they had made the fresh arrest of seven people.

CBI had registered a case on March 25 against 22 accused and others in accordance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

It may be noted that on March 21 at least 10 houses were set on fire at Bogtui village after TMC block president Bhadu Seikh was killed with crude bombs.

Following the killing of Bhadu Seikh it was alleged that the followers of Bhadu Sheikh, ransacked the houses of rival groups at Bogtui village and set them on fire killing at least 10 people trapped inside.

Read Also
West Bengal: Calcutta HC asks arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter, 5 others to appear...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalBirbhum killing case: Court remanded 7 more accused to 10 days of police custody

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray chairs MVA meeting at Vidhan Bhawan

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray chairs MVA meeting at Vidhan Bhawan

Mumbai: Metro Line 7 and 2A 98% ready, trial runs to commence by October

Mumbai: Metro Line 7 and 2A 98% ready, trial runs to commence by October

Mumbai: Bombay HC raps govt over non-functional State Mental Health Authority

Mumbai: Bombay HC raps govt over non-functional State Mental Health Authority

Birbhum killing case: Court remanded 7 more accused to 10 days of police custody

Birbhum killing case: Court remanded 7 more accused to 10 days of police custody

Karnataka High Court allows use of loudspeakers for the azaan five times a day

Karnataka High Court allows use of loudspeakers for the azaan five times a day