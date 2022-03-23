Birbhum fire deaths: Calcutta HC seeks report within 24 hours, directs West Bengal govt to install CCTVs

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to submit within 24 hours a status report on the arson incident at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, in which eight people were charred to death.

According to India Today, the high court ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in the area. A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi would be dispatched to collect samples from the scene of the arson incident, it said.

“Let no evidence be destroyed. The district court and the state DGP will have to ensure the safety of every villager and witnesses. If any post-mortem is pending, it will have to be videographed,” the bench Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said.

The bench began hearing the matter at 2 pm.

The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the violence in Birbhum, suspected to be the fallout of the murder of a panchayat official of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The incident is suspected to the fallout of ruling TMC panchayat official's murder.

Advocate Tarun Jyoti Tiwari had said on Tuesday that he and nine others of BJP Lawyers' Cell made a mention of the incident before the division bench, seeking leave to file a petition.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee today termed the Birbhum incident "unfortunate" said that her government will take action in a 'fair' manner.

Mamata, who will visit Rampurhat tomorrow, said she is concerned about people in our state.

"The government is ours, we are concerned about people in our state. We would never want anyone to suffer. The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO. I will go to Rampurhat tomorrow," said Banerjee on the Birbhum incident.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:41 PM IST