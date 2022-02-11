Bhima-Koregaon violence: Accused Anand Teltumbde moves HC, seeks interim relief to spend time with aged mother

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned till next week, a plea filed by academician Anand Teltumbde, a prime accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case, seeking a directive to release him on interim bail so that he can spend some time with his 92-year-old mother. The activist said that his younger brother has passed away so his mother is now alone.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nizamoodin Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Teltumbde through senior counsel Mihir Desai.

Desai told the bench that his client (Teltumbde) has been behind the bars for nearly two years now. "He was arrested on April 14, 2020, and is in jail since then. Please note that my client is an academician, he was a professor in Goa and was also a managing director in a public sector company," Desai submitted.

"There aren't any chances of him absconding if released for a period of 10 days on interim bail," the senior counsel added.

In his submissions, Desai pointed out that his client's brother died recently.

"The police says that his brother died in an encounter," Desai said, adding, "However there are disputes. But the issue of urgency as on date is that my client's mother is 92 years old. She is left alone now."

Desai further said that his client only wants to spend 10 days with his "lonely" mother and that the judges must consider his plea with a humane approach.

However, advocate Chintan Shah for the NIA sought an adjournment since his senior wasn't present for the hearing.

"Okay then we keep it next week. File a reply," Justice Shinde said while adjourning the hearing till Wednesday.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:24 PM IST