Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Bombay HC takes cognisance of girl students who have to travel by boat, through thick forest to reach school

Coming to the rescue of girl students from village Khirvandi, in Satara, who have to undertake “adventurous journey” by boat and then through forest, to reach a nearby school, the Bombay High Court has taken suo moto (on its own) cognisance of their plight and asked the State Government to take all measures to provide necessary assistance.

A division bench of justices PB Varale and Anil Kilor on Monday took suo moto cognisance of a news programme on a television channel which highlighted the plight of girls who have to row the boat themselves from one end of Koyna dam to the other and thereafter through walk through dense forest, which is inhabited by wild animals including bear, tiger etc., for nearly 4 kms.

The news item further stated that though certain school in the State were closed due to pandemic situation, the students of Khirvandi village are attending the school by taking this daily routine.

The judges said: “We are short of words to express the suffering and plight of students in general and girls in particular.”

Applauding their courage, will and strong determination, the court said that they undertake the journey daily despite the adversities. “Considering the situation reflected in the news item, we state that on one hand the adversities being faced by the girl children, and on the other hand, there is courage, will and strong determination of these students to pursue academic career.”

The court further said that laudable object of the motto ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ can be achieved only by “providing a safe passage and a friendly atmosphere and environment for the girl children by the State”.

Asking the Maharashtra government to step in, the HC has said in its order: “Needless to state that the State Government can take all measures to provide necessary assistance to the children of Khirvandi village of Javali Taluka of District Satara.”

The judged have asked the high court Registry to place the matter for further orders / directions before the appropriate bench.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:08 AM IST