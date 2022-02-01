Before arrest, Nitesh Rane seeks bail from Bombay HC

Within hours of sessions of the court rejecting his bail plea, BJP MLA Nitesh has approached the Bombay High Court even before being procedurally arrested in the alleged attempt to murder case.

Earlier in the day, the sessions judge at Sindhudurg, RB Rote, rejected his bail saying that the same was not maintainable as he had not filed an application formally surrendering before the court as per the Supreme Court (SC) order.

The SC, while granting relief to Nitesh for 10 days, had asked him to surrender before the trial court, which was to then decide on bail in accordance with the law.

On Tuesday, although Nitesh appeared before the sessions court, he did not file an application for surrendering and filed a regular bail plea.

The sessions judge, hence rejected his bail observing: “It appears that the applicant (Nitesh) without undergoing custody/arrest, wanted to be released on regular bail. The applicant without going into custody cannot state that bail may be granted to him…”

Public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had opposed his bail stating that the sessions court cannot take cognizance unless the case is committed for trial. Besides, Nitesh should have been taken into custody before he filed a bail plea.

The sessions court also took note of the 11 criminal cases registered against Nitesh, including offences against public servants. “Therefore, considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the incomplete investigation, the custodial interrogation of the applicant is necessary. If the applicant is granted bail, the investigation will be hampered,” said session court.

Nitesh’s bail plea before HC, filed through advocate Satish Maneshinde, states that he is “innocent and not committed any crime whatsoever” and was being “falsely implicated” in the case.

Further, he has said that this was a classic case of “political vendetta or rivalry at the behest of ruling dispensation against the applicant and his father (Union minister Narayan Rane)”.

Seeking release on bail, his plea states that he has strong roots in the society is a permanent resident of Kankavali and hence there is no likelihood of absconding.

His pela further states that India is currently dealing with the third wave of the Covid pandemic and hence remanding him to custody would be gravely prejudicial to his health as well.

Gharat said that the prosecution would be challenging the bail rejection order before the HC. even though, Nitesh did not make a formal application for surrender, the court had the power to take him in custody and then decide on the bail plea.

The moment he filed bail application his liberty for 10 days, as granted by the SC, came to an end. “Therefore, he (Nitesh) was required to be taken in custody first and forwarded to the concerned Magistrate,” said Gharat.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:48 PM IST