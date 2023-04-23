 Bar Council passes resolution opposing grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh terminates licence of 30 UP lawyers for submitting fake claims. | Representative Image

The resolution says, “India is one of the most socio-religiously diverse countries of the world consisting of a mosaic of beliefs. Hence, any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure, a matter which has far reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious beliefs should necessarily come through Legislative process only, the meeting unanimously opined.

"Any decision by the Apex Court in such sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country. There is no gain saying that the issue at hand is highly-sensitive, commented upon and criticized by various sections of society, including socio-religious groups,for being a social-experiment, engineered by a selected few.

"This, in addition to it, being socially and morally compunctive. The responsibility of lawmaking has been entrusted to the legislature under our Constitution.

"Certainly the Laws made by the legislature are truly democratic as they are made after undergoing thorough consultative processes and reflect the views of all sections ofthe society. The legislature is accountable to the public.”

