Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa has initiated disciplinary proceedings against an advocate for filing a purportedly ‘frivolous’ PIL against a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court and tarnishing her image and well as that of the judiciary.

The action is against advocate Musralin Shaikh for making viral on social media allegations against Justice Revati Mohite Dere which the Bar Council alleged was done for cheap publicity and scandalizing the image of the judiciary. In the PIL, the advocate had sought the judge’s prosecution for adjudication in a few cases.

Disciplinary committee inquiry against advocate for filing such PIL

A press release by the council also stated that it “strongly condemns the recent trend of certain elements” of making such allegations viral on social media and trying to get cheap publicity. It announced that in a virtual meeting, the council has decided to initiate a suo moto disciplinary committee inquiry against the advocate for filing such a PIL despite being an advocate and being aware of the Judges (Protection) Act. The enquiry would be by a three-member committee.

