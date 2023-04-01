 Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalBar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

A press release by the council also stated that it “strongly condemns the recent trend of certain elements” of making such allegations viral on social media.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge | Representative Image

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa has initiated disciplinary proceedings against an advocate for filing a purportedly ‘frivolous’ PIL against a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court and tarnishing her image and well as that of the judiciary.

The action is against advocate Musralin Shaikh for making viral on social media allegations against Justice Revati Mohite Dere which the Bar Council alleged was done for cheap publicity and scandalizing the image of the judiciary. In the PIL, the advocate had sought the judge’s prosecution for adjudication in a few cases.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa suspends Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte for 2 yrs
article-image

Disciplinary committee inquiry against advocate for filing such PIL

A press release by the council also stated that it “strongly condemns the recent trend of certain elements” of making such allegations viral on social media and trying to get cheap publicity. It announced that in a virtual meeting, the council has decided to initiate a suo moto disciplinary committee inquiry against the advocate for filing such a PIL despite being an advocate and being aware of the Judges (Protection) Act. The enquiry would be by a three-member committee.

Read Also
Mumbai: HC relief for advocate in complaints with Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor gets bail; to remain in custody in other cases

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor gets bail; to remain in custody in other cases

Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

Punjab & Haryana HC says it is husband's duty to maintain wife, even if he is a professional beggar

Punjab & Haryana HC says it is husband's duty to maintain wife, even if he is a professional beggar

Dapoli Resort Case: Bombay HC extends interim protection to Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab till...

Dapoli Resort Case: Bombay HC extends interim protection to Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab till...

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor bribing court, jail staff for quick hearings, claims gangster cellmate

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor bribing court, jail staff for quick hearings, claims gangster cellmate