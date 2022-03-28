Aryan Khan drugs case: SIT of NCB seeks 90-day additional time from Sessions Court to file chargesheet in the matter

The Special Investigation Team of Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday sought 90-day additional time from Mumbai Sessions Court to file chargesheet in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

It was supposed to file the chargesheet by 2nd April where film star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested along with 19 others.

Aryan Khan, listed as 'Accused No 1' in the case had spent nearly a month in jail in connection with the case.

SIT chief Sanjay Singh had on March 2 said that it is highly premature to say that there is no evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case.

Mr Singh's statement came after the reports of no evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case surfaced.

Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise matter | SIT of NCB seeks 90-day additional time from Mumbai Sessions Court to file chargesheet in the matter. It was supposed to file the chargesheet by 2nd April. pic.twitter.com/fKMvjq5WEo — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Earlier in December, the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the case, from appearing before the NCB every week.

However, the court had directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.

