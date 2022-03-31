Aryan Khan drugs case: Mumbai court grants NCB 60 more days to file chargesheet

A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has granted an additional 60 days to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file the chargesheet in the high-profile drugs case connected to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Today is the last day for the agency to file the chargesheet, as it is completing 180 days since the first arrests in the case, which took place on Oct 2. The agency had approached the court on Monday seeking additional time and had done so under a provision of the NDPS Act under which the time for filing the chargesheet can be extended from the stipulated 180 days, up to one year.

ALSO READ Mumbai court rejects Salman Khan's interim plea in defamation suit against NRI neighbour

It had sought time citing the voluminous digital data in the case, running up to thousands of pages. It had also said that the statement of the main panch witness, Kiran Gosavi, who were present during the seizure procedure on the date of the raid on the luxury cruise ship Cordelia, was not fully recorded. Gosavi is presently in judicial custody of a Pune court. The agency said it had failed to get favourable orders to record his crucial statement.

Two accused out of the 20 accused in the case, are still in judicial custody, the others having secured bail. One of them, Abdul Kadar Shaikh through his advocate Apoorv Shrivastav told the special court through his reply to the agency’s plea, that the plea is filed with baseless grounds and the agency has not shown reason for not being able to file the chargesheet within the stipulated 180 days.

It has failed to show any compelling reason for being granted additional time, the response said. Regarding Gosavi’s statement yet to be recorded, the response stated that he was not concerned with the seizure procedure of Shaikh and hence there is no reason Shaikh should remain in custody.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Delhi High Court dismisses plea against eviction of Chirag Paswan from government bungalow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:07 PM IST