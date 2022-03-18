Aryan Khan drug case: Accused Abdul Shaikh seeks bail

Abdul Kadar Shaikh, an accused in the Cordelia cruise drug case involving Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son - Aryan, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail.

Shaikh filed a bail application before the HC on March 15 through advocate Apoorv Srivastava after his bail plea was rejected by the special court recently.

The special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had said that Shaikh cannot be released on bail on the ground that the panch witnesses are habitual and amenable to the agency’s officers.

The 30-year-old Jogeshwari resident has claimed in his bail application that the independent witnesses used by the Narcotics Control Bureau in its search and seizure procedure are habitual and hence not credible.

His plea, also stated that the alleged drug supplier and the customer have been granted bail.

His bail application will come up for hearing in due course of time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:35 PM IST