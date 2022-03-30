Aryan Khan case: NDPS court to decide on grant of extension to NCB for filing chargesheet

The special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act will decide on Thursday whether extension can be granted to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file chargesheet in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case where Aryan Khan is the primary accused.

The NCB had filed an application on March 28 seeking additional time under a provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, to file the chargesheet in the drugs case. The investigating agency stated that among other reasons, it is yet to record the voluntary statement of the main panch witness Kiran Gosavi.

Gosavi being an independent witness for the NCB had created a stir as it became known that he had a criminal background and had cases against him, in one of which he was absconding. Gosavi had also taken the infamous selfie with the star kid while he was detained after the raid on the cruise ship. He was also alleged to have tried to extort actor Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan was detained.

On October 2 last year, the NCB conducted a raid at the luxury cruise ship Cordelia. In the raid, Aryan Khan was among some youth detained. The following day, it arrested him along with seven, among whom was his friend Arbaaz Merchant. In the coming days, the agency made as many as 17 arrests, taking the total arrests in the case to 20.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:24 PM IST