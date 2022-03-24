'Applicant dictating terms, should remember she is an accused', says court while rejecting Kangana Ranaut's application

Mumbai: A magistrate court in Andheri that recently rejected the application of actor Kangana Ranaut seeking permanent exemption from attending defamation proceedings initiated against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar, has said that she is dictating terms and should remember that she is an accused in the case.

"The accused is dictating her own terms of trial of this case in the manner she likes," the court said, adding that she cannot claim permanent exemption as of right and has to follow established procedure as per law and terms and conditions of her bail bonds. "No doubt, being a celebrity, the accused is having her professional assignments but she cannot forget that she is an accused in this case," it stated.

Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan said in the order that if at this juncture she is allowed to remain absent permanently, her earlier conduct furnishes an assurance that she will never ever attend the court for framing of particulars and further trial. The court added that till date she has not appeared with an intent to cooperate with it for trial of allegations levelled against her. It also stated that if she is permanently exempted at this juncture then the complainant, a senior citizen, will be severely prejudiced.

The court however assured while concluding the order that in specific situation and relevant stage of case a similar application will be entertained again and her exemption on requisite date will be favourably considered.

Seeking the relief, Kangana had told the court through her application filed last year, that she is a top actress in the Hindi film industry and needs to travel to various locations, including international, for professional commitments and that attending the trial would cause hardship and financial losses. Akhtar’s advocate Jay Bharadwaj had argued against the relief and told the court that Kangana is showing a casual approach towards the court and her plea is made with an attempt to prolong the trial.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:01 PM IST