Anis Khan case: Legal procedures not followed during raid at deceased's home, says Bengal govt in court

Kolkata: Deceased student-leader Anis Khan’s father Saleem Khan on Tuesday claimed that he will move Supreme Court to demand CBI probe for his son’s alleged murder case.

“No matter what, I am sticking to my demand for a CBI inquiry into my son’s death. The four police officers who came to my house including the one who had kept me at gunpoint should be punished. The state government and the Calcutta High Court are trying to shield the offenders,” said Khan.

Earlier today in Calcutta High Court, the state government had admitted that the police raid at the residence of deceased student leader Anis Khan on February 18 was not done following proper legal procedures.

The state advocate general, Soumendranath Mukhopadhyay, informed the division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha that the concerned police officers deserve punishment as there were serious ‘lapse’ in the raid protocol.

It can be noted that the student leader Anis Khan was found dead under mysterious circumstances after the police raid was conducted.

The advocate general also stated that there is no evidence that Anis was pushed down from the terrace by the police leading to his death.

“Had there been any chaos or ruckus between police and Anis Khan, others would have heard but no one heard anything. The arrested officers denied having known Anis. Since there is no evidence that the police had murdered so there is no need of Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against those arrested,” said the High Court sources quoting advocate general.

The High Court sources also added that Justice Mantha observed that more investigation is necessary in this particular death by the state police.

However, the next hearing in the matter has been scheduled on June 7.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:40 PM IST