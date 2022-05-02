Anil Deshmukh seeks shift to private hospital for surgery

Mumbai: Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in custody in a money laundering case, has made an application before a special court on Monday seeking to be shifted to a private hospital for surgery.

His plea mentioned his age of 73 years and at least eight illnesses including hypertension and recurrent shoulder dislocations that he suffers from. The NCP leader’s application stated that recently he had a fall in prison due to which he dislocated his shoulder and also had some medical ailments for which he was admitted at JJ hospital from Apr 2 to Apr 5. He said his discharge card from JJ hospital clearly mentions that surgery can be considered after improvement of the range of motion.

The application further said that he is undergoing excruciating pain currently and has been advised to undergo surgery and that he has a history of a weak shoulder with recurrent shoulder dislocations. Deshmukh’s application stated that he is at an advanced age and suffers from heart ailments, for which necessary tests are not available at JJ hospital. He added that he has been experiencing chest pains and breathlessness and that there are abnormal ECG findings which indicate a possibility of a heart block episode. Post being infected with COVID, he has been experiencing more heart issues, the plea stated.

Deshmukh was arrested in early Nov by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and has spent the past six months in custody.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:19 PM IST