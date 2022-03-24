Anil Deshmukh seeks bail from Bombay HC, says falsely being prosecuted

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail contending that he is being targeted and is falsely being prosecuted in the money laundering case.

Deshmukh has filed bail plea in the HC after the same was recently rejected by the special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) observing that prima facie there is evidence to indicate that the former minister had exercised undue influence in transfer and postings of police officials.

Deshmukh was arrested on November 2 by the Enforcement Directorate past midnight at 12.35 am after over 12 hours of questioning. Prior to that he had evaded ED summons five times. ED has claimed that while serving as home minister, Deshmukh misused his official position and through police officer Sachin Waze collected Rs 100 crore from various bars and restaurants across the city.

The NCP leader’s bail plea contends that it was a politically motivated case and he is falsely being prosecuted.

Stating that he is being targeted, Deshmukh has claimed that there is no money laundering as alleged by the ED and that all the transactions are documented.

The bail plea filed through advocate Aniket Nikam alleges that the investigating agency is misusing its authority.

Deshmukh was arrested after former top cop Param Bir Singh alleged corruption when the former was home minister. Apart from the allegations of illegal collections from city’s bars and restaurants, Singh had also alleged interference in police transfers and postings.

While rejecting his bail plea, the special court had said that from statements of certain witnesses, it was clear that an unofficial list of police officers relating to transfer and postings used to be prepared at the instance of Deshmukh and forwarded to the Police Establishment Board (PEB).

Regarding the illegal collections from bars and restaurants that were allegedly laundered, the special court had said, that apart from statements of witnesses, money trail and charts show that he had laundered Rs. 13.25 crores since 2011 and Rs. 2.83 crores was laundered during his tenure as the home minister.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:35 PM IST