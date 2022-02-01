Anil Deshmukh pushed tainted money into banking system: Special court’s damning observation against ex-Maharashtra HM

Mumbai: A special court, while taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and his sons, said that the former Maharashtra home minister “actively integrated his unaccounted cash into the banking channel since 2011”.

Special PMLA Judge RN Rokade took cognisance on Friday and the detailed copy was made available on Monday. Judge Rokade said in the order that Deshmukh “laundered his unaccounted cash money” worth Rs 10.42 crore in the bank account of his NGO Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha in the guise of donations through Delhi-based paper companies.

The ED charge sheet is a supplementary one filed last December. The first charge sheet, filed in August 2021, also named dismissed cop Sachin Waze, Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, and his PA Kundan Shinde among the accused.

Regarding the role of Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh, the order said that with the help of New Delhi-based shell companies, he “assisted his father to launder Rs 1.71 crore in February and March, 2020. This money, the court said, was the bribe collected from orchestra bar owners and was shown as accounted for. The court called 34-year-old Hrishikesh as an “active participant” in laundering the “proceeds of crime”.

On Deshmukh’s son Salil’s role, the court stated that the 40-year-old was “directly involved in the offence of money laundering and assisted his father and brother in it”.

The court said the Deshmukh siblings were instrumental in raising bogus capital for particular firms which were controlled by dummy directors, and that the capital was used in buying lands in the name of Ms. Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd. They then acquired shares of this firm at a meagre amount and became 50% owners of the assets of the company, the court said.

Judge Rokade said all the accused named in the charge sheet have been “directly and knowingly” involved in money laundering. The order stated that on the perusal of the complaint and the various documents placed on record, it appears that a prima facie case is made out against them.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST