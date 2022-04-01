Angadiya extortion case: Conduct of suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi that of ‘fence eating crop’, says Court

A sessions court that denied anticipatory bail to suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi in the Angadiya extortion case, has said in a detailed order that his overall conduct reminded it of a Marathi proverb meaning that the fence itself is eating the crops.

“Applicant is a responsible person holding the post of DCP and bound by law to protect citizens. An applicant is not authorized at all to extract the amount from the persons doing illegal business by using his authority,” the court said, adding that, on the contrary, he has to act diligently to curb the illegal transactions by following the provisions of law. It stated that considering the overall conduct of Tripathi, as pointed out by the prosecution, it reminds the court of the well-known Marathi proverb ‘Kumpanach jevha khet khate’ (fence eating crops).

The court also noted that there was a fabrication in a document produced before it. Tripathi had claimed through his advocate during bail arguments, that he had issued a circular on Nov 15 last year in which he had directed police in his zone to take action against hawala operators in the area. He claimed that this circular and the resultant alertness and action by the police had caused discomfort to Angadiyas, due to which they falsely implicated him in the case. Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani said in the order that the court had gone through the resolution produced by Tripathi and another produced by the prosecution. It said it appears there is overwriting in the date of the resolution produced by Tripathi in support of his plea for anticipatory bail.

“It appears that this document is fabricated to show that soon before the complaint of Angadiya Association on Dec 7, 2021, the applicant had directed for inquiry in Hawala transactions,” the court said, pointing out that the resolution is from Sep last year.

The court stated that considering the allegations against Tripathi, the responsibility cast on him by law and the material collected against him, his conduct while submitting forged documents, it is not a fit case to grant relief.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:24 PM IST