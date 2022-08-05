Amravati pharmacist murder: Two accused remanded to NIA custody till August 12

Amravati pharmacist murder: Two remanded to NIA custody till August 12 | Twitter

Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad (41) and Abdul Arbaz (23), the two accused arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), were present at a "biryani party" held to celebrate the killing of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe.

The claim was made by the NIA while seeking the duo’s custody before the special court on Friday. They were arrested from Amravati on Wednesday and brought to Mumbai for remand on Friday.

A special judge AK Lahoti remanded them the NIA’s custody till August 12.

The NIA has alleged that the duo helped the other accused to remain at large after committing the crime.

The two have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for harbouring the accused.

According to the NIA, a “biryani party” was held to celebrate Kolhe’s murder and Mushfique and Abdul were present for the same.

The investigating agency has claimed that Mushfique had exchanged calls with Sheikh Irfan, the alleged mastermind, after the killing. Whereas, Abdul was working as a driver with the organisation run by him.

The alleged mastermind of the killing, Irfan, ran a voluntary organisation named Rahbar Helpline.

The duo’s advocate Kashif Khan opposed the remand stating that UAPA charges were not applicable to them as they were not terrorists.

The case relates to killing of a pharmacist Umesh Kolhe that took place on June 21, 2022 in Amaravati. He was killed for his social media post in which he had supported suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The case was initially registered with Police Station City Kotvali on June 22 and later on the probe was taken over by NIA on July 2.

As many as nine people have been arrested in the case until now.