Allahabad HC denies bail to UAPA-accused journalist Siddique Kappan

Jailed journalist Siddique Kappan | YouTube screengrab

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court rejected the bail plea moved by journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with the Hathras conspiracy case.

A single-bench of Justice Krishna Pahal had reserved its verdict in the case on Tuesday. The online case status showed Kappan's application as dismissed on merits.

A detailed order is yet to be published.

Delhi-based journalist Kappan was arrested in October 2021 while on his way to Hathras to cover the murder of a Dalit woman. He was book under UAPA and on charges of sedition. Kappan is currently lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Kappan, who was freelancing for a news portal, Azhimukham, was initially arrested under Section 151 of the CrPC on October 5, 2020 at a toll plaza near Mathura along with three others in the vehicle and the vehicle’s driver.

The provision allows a police officer to arrest anyone without orders from a magistrate and without a warrant if they know of a design of commit a cognisable offence.