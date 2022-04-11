Adulterated mukhwas: HC calls for report on action taken by government

The Bombay High Court observed on Monday that public health should not suffer any further in these testing times because of the greed of some persons while hearing public interest litigation (PIL) by a social activist seeking to curb on sale and consumption of adulterated mukhwas and other confectioneries.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and MG Sewlikar said that the Food and Drug Administration must take measures for the benefit of the public. The HC has also directed the Commissioner of Food Safety Commissioner to file a report on raids conducted to arrest the illegal sale of mukhwas and other confectionery that do not conform to Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) norms.

The court has said that the report must give the details regarding the number of raids, samples obtained and results of their analysis.

The HC was hearing a PIL by activist Bhavesh Kalia stating that “mukhwas, supari, churan, etc are bought in bulk by big shops/outlets and retailers from imitators, adulterers and homemade; and the same are repacked unhygienically in non-food grade plastic bags bearing their own names and with stickers mentioning only the weight and maximum retail price”. As a result, public health is a casualty.

Advocate Mehul Shah, appearing for Kalia, urged the court to pass an order directing the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find out whether FSSAI norms are being adhered to.

The plea stated that these shops and outlets and buying and selling mukhwas and other confectionery without following the norms and guidelines drawn by Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, and Standards (Labelling and Display) regulations 2020.

The petitioner further said that he has filed various complaints and RTI applications seeking what action has been initiated against these shops. However, he did not receive any reply.

Government pleader Poornima Kantharia informed the HC that action was taken against shop owners not only in Mumbai but also in the entire state of Maharashtra.

To this, the court asked the government pleader to get details on action taken in the last six months. “Take instruction on what you have done in the last 6 months. Don’t wait for the order of the court to crack down on sellers,” said CJ Datta.

