7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts case: Prosecution, defence to request CJ to constitute special bench to hear death confirmation

Due to voluminous evidence, the prosecution and the defence will be approaching the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court requesting to constitute a special bench to hear the death confirmation of four convicts in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case of 2006.

In September 2015, the special MCOCA court had awarded death sentences to five convicts and life imprisonment to seven others. A death sentence awarded by the trial court has to be confirmed by the HC.

The state government has approached the HC seeking confirmation of the death sentence of four convicts – Mohammad Faisal Shaikh, Ehtesham Siddiqui, Naveed Hussain Khan, Asif Khan, all of them bomb planters. They have also filed an appeal against their conviction and death sentence. Kamal Ahamed Ansari, one of the bomb planters who was awarded death sentence by the MCOCA court died due to Covid-19 in Nagpur Prison recently. So the case against him stands abated (dropped).

The other seven – Tanvir Ahmed Ansari, Mohammad Majid Shafi, Shaikh Alam Shaikh, Mohd Sajid Ansari, Muzzammil Shaikh, Soheil Mehmood Shaikh and Zamir Ahmad Shaikh – have also approached the HC challenging their life imprisonment.

During the hearing on Tuesday before a division bench of justices Sadhana Jadhav and Prithviraj Chavan, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare said that 191 prosecution witnesses and 51 defence witnesses were examined before the special court. Besides, there are 179 volumes of papers. Both, the prosecution and the defence will have to re-read all the evidence before the HC for deciding the appeals in the case.

Defence counsel Yug Chaudhri too said that the evidence was voluminous and he alone would take three months to present his evidence before the court.

On a specific court query, the counsels said that it would not be possible to complete the hearing in the case within four weeks.

Chaudhri then suggested that they would approach the Chief Justice to constitute a special bench to hear the case.

“Why was it not done before?” asked justice Jadhav.

Taking Chaudhri’s statement on record, the HC observed: “Counsel submitted that they will take efforts to expedite hearing of the matter by requesting the Honourable Chief Justice to constitute a special bench to hear the matter.”

The HC has kept the matter for hearing next month.

ALSO READ German warship FGS Bayern departs from Mumbai- See Pics

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:00 AM IST