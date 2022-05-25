e-Paper Get App

2017 comment by Abu Azmi: Delhi women’s commission chief deposes before city magistrate

A case was registered against Azmi regarding his comment in an interview in 2017 after a mass molestation incident on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru

Staff ReporterUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday recorded her testimony before a city magistrate against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in a case related to alleged misogynistic comments made by him in 2017.

Metropolitan Magistrate at Borivali, R G Bagade, has kept the case for Maliwal’s cross examination by Azmi’s advocate on June 18.

The SP MLA had then allegedly said such an incident was bound to happen as “women call nudity fashion. They were wearing short dresses.” “As far as Bengaluru is concerned, women and their guardians must take precautions and remember that security starts at home. Our women must think about their own security themselves,” Azmi had said.

Objecting to Azmi’s comments, DCW had filed a zero FIR (filing FIR in any police station irrespective of the offence committed in that area or any other area) in Delhi. The case was then transferred to the Colaba police station in south Mumbai.

The police have filed a charge-sheet against Azmi in connection with the case under relevant provisions of the IPC.

