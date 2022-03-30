2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: 20th witness declared hostile

Yet another witness, a retired military officer, in the 2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast case turned hostile on Wednesday.

This is the 20th witness to be declared hostile by the special court after he said that he had never given any statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The former officer failed to identify Prasad Purohit, one of the accused in the case. On a question, he also said that he had not given any statement to the ATS.

Initially, the ATS had probed the case and later it was handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

During the hearing on Wednesday before the special court, when he was asked if he could see any accused in the case present in the court, he told the court that he could not. At the time, Purohit was present in the court.

In 2009, the former officer witness had given a three-page statement to ATS related to Purohit’s visit to Deolali in Nashik, where the explosive device used for the blast was allegedly assembled.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when the explosive device on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29, 2008. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is among those facing trial in the case that began in November 2018

