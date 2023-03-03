20 judges elevated as permanent judges in four High Courts

Representative pic

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday tweeted the elevation of 20 additional judges as the permanent judges in the High Courts of Bombay, Delhi, Allahabad and Madras, as recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

4 judges made permanent at Bombay HC

Four additional judges promoted as the permanent judges of the Bombay High Court are: Justices Rajesh Narayandas Laddha, Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare, Govinda Ananda Sanap, and Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige. Their names were recommended unanimously by the collegium of that court on December 15 and cleared by the Supreme Court collegium last month.

Madras, Delhi, Allahabad HC too get additional permanent judges



Five additional judges of the Madras High Court so elevated are: Justices Sundaram Srimathy, D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, R. Vijayakumar, Mohammed Shaffiq, and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad. Amit Sharma, additional judge in Delhi High Court, has been elevated as a permanent judge in the same High Court.



In order to fill the current vacancies on the High Court of Judicature in Allahabad, the Collegium decided to recommend that Justices Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar, Om Prakash Tripathi, and Vikram D. Chauhan, Additional Judges, be appointed as Permanent Judges.

