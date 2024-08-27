What Is The Best Cibil Score For A Personal Loan?

Representational Image |

Are you planning to take a personal loan but struggling to get one? We all know cibil score is an important factor to determine your eligibility for a personal loan. Even if you fit all other eligibility criteria but your cibil score is less than the required score, personal loans may not be granted. So, if you are planning to get a personal loan but are clueless about your credit score, this guide will help you know the best cibil score for a personal loan for any of your needs.

What Is A Personal Loan & How Does It Depend On Cibil Score?

Personal loans are unsecured loans taken out to cover personal expenses such as office or house expenses, renovation, weddings, and debt clearing. This means these loans do not require security or collateral and are totally dependent on the person's credit history.

Meaning Of Cibil Score

(Cibil) Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited Score is the score that determines an individual's efficiency in clearing credits. It is a 3-digit number which ranges from 300-900. A high credit score means a high chance of an approved loan. It acts as a sign of security for financial institutions. It depends not only on the credit repayment behaviour but also on the credit percentage used and the number of mixed credits. Timely repayments and responsible credit usage can have a practical impact, whereas delayed payments and high credit usage can lead to low credit scores. Thus, financial institutions consider credit scores before granting loans.

How Is Cibil Score Calculated & What Should Be Your Credit Score For A Personal Loan?

For a personal loan, a credit score of 750 or higher is preferred. A credit score falling in this category can quickly get a personal loan; however, if you have a credit score of less than 680, your chances for a personal loan are hard. However, in some cases, individuals with a credit score lower than 685 may be granted a loan with a higher interest rate.

An individual's Credit score depends on various factors that affect the chances of getting a personal loan. Let’s have a look at these factors:

1. Credit Utilisation

Credit utilisation refers to the ratio of total credit used and indicates your need for funds. Generally, 30% of the total credit limit usage is considered healthy. You may be regarded as a risky borrower if you use most of your credit. Credit utilisation contributes to 30% of the credit score.

2. Your Credit History

Your credit score is one of the most important variables that directly influences both your eligibility for a personal loan and your credit score. Individuals can use the credit for up to 40 days without any interest, but after the due date, the interest is charged. Your credit history indicates how efficiently you manage your credit? One third of your credit score is derived on your credit history.

3. Credit Repayment Duration

Your repayment duration refers to the repayment time during your repayment duration. If you borrow and successfully repay credit for a long repayment tenure, your credit score will increase. Credit repayment duration contributes to 15% of your credit score.

4. Credit Mix

10% of the credit score comes from the credit mix. It refers to all kinds of loans and credit cards. Therefore, if you have credit cards, personal loans, secured or unsecured, you may have a healthy credit mix, but only if your repayments are on time.

5. New Credit

Your credit score is impacted every time you opt for a new credit, such as loans or a new credit card. If you have multiple credit enquiries, you seem to be a mindless borrower, which can affect your credit score negatively.

Conclusion

Working on these factors efficiently can strengthen your credit score. If you plan to take up a personal loan, work on your credit score to get it up to 750 by focusing on practising the above points, which can help you get one.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.