What Business Leaders Can Learn From Kunal Seth’s Sporting Discipline

Shalimar Corp Director Kunal Seth combines competitive shooting excellence with a disciplined approach to business leadership and real estate development | File Photo

In most careers, focus is a buzzword. In competitive shooting, it’s survival. Kunal Seth - Director at Shalimar Corp Limited and a nationally recognised shotgun shooter has learned to treat focus as a daily practice, not a slogan. It’s a habit that has shaped both his time on the range and his approach to building a modern real estate business.

In 2025, Seth earned recognition at the 68th National Shotgun Shooting Championship and secured a gold medal at the state level. The achievements matter, but what’s more interesting is what they require: control under pressure, repeatable execution, and the ability to reset after every shot. Those same traits show up in how he works.

Kunal Seth is part of the leadership team at Shalimar Corp, a Lucknow-headquartered developer founded in 1988. The company has expanded across residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, and like much of India’s real estate sector, it’s navigating a shift from relationship-led operations to process-driven, professionally managed systems. Seth’s role sits at that intersection.

He has pushed for changes that sound simple but are difficult to institutionalise: clearer workflows, tighter execution cycles, and a more structured approach to sales and marketing. Internally, that has meant updating workforce practices and introducing tools and processes that bring consistency to how projects are delivered.

If shooting teaches anything, it’s that outcomes are built on small, controlled inputs. Kunal Seth tends to think in those terms. Rather than chasing headline growth, the emphasis has been on improving operational reliability how quickly decisions move, how accurately teams execute, and how consistently projects meet timelines and quality benchmarks.

He is also deeply involved in the experiential aspects of development, including landscaping, interiors, and the overall ambience of a space, believing that real estate is not just about construction but equally about the experience it creates for the end user.

There’s a broader context here. Indian real estate is increasingly defined by consolidation, regulation, and rising customer expectations. Developers are being pushed to operate more like institutions than promoter-led outfits. Leaders who can bring discipline to systems not just ambition to projects have an advantage.

Kunal Seth’s journey reflects a mindset that resonates strongly with the younger generation balancing ambition, discipline, and personal passion. Shooting, as a sport, demands intense focus, accountability, and mental strength there’s no room for excuses, only preparation and execution. Those same qualities naturally carry into his approach to business and leadership.

Despite a demanding professional schedule, he continues to train and compete, treating sport and business not as competing worlds but as complementary pursuits. The precision and clarity developed on the shooting range strengthen his decision-making, while the challenges of business test those abilities on a much larger scale.

What makes his journey inspiring is the way he demonstrates that success does not have to come at the cost of passion. By maintaining commitment to both, he represents a modern example for young professionals showing that discipline, consistency, and clear purpose can create excellence across different aspects of life.