Top stories of the day

INDIA:

91 per cent of Kashmir Valley free from any day-time restrictions: Official sources

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is turning back to normal as the majority of areas continue to function peacefully without any day-time restrictions, said official sources in the government of India.

"91 per cent of Kashmir valley is free from any day time restrictions, while all of Jammu and Ladakh regions are free from any day-time restrictions," said sources.

23-year old tribal woman becomes first female pilot from Malkangiri district

Her dream to touch the sky has catapulted a tribal woman from Odisha's Maoist-hit Malkangiri district to become the first female pilot from the backward region.

Twenty-three-year-old Anupriya Lakra's dream of becoming a pilot has become a reality seven years after she quit engineering studies midway and joined an aviation academy here in 2012.

India to raise target for restoring degraded land: PM Narendra Modi at UN event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India would raise its target for restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030.

Speaking at the 14th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Modi said between 2015 and 2017, India's tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares.

Earthquake jolts J-K, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region

Two consecutive earthquakes hit Himalayan states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon. An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir and Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh at 12:10 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on:09-09-2019, 12:10:31 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 76.1 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted.

BJP to follow Mahatma Gandhi's teachings on cow slaughter: Union Minister

The BJP will follow Mahatma Gandhi's teachings as far as the principle on cow slaughter is concerned, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

When asked whether the BJP-ruled Karnataka would implement a law on cow slaughter, including sale and possession of beef, Joshi said, that it depended on the "feelings" of the people of Karnataka. The Karnataka BJP's cow protection cell last week had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa demanding a ban on cow slaughter in the southern state.

Kerala to set up country's first global trade centre for women in Kozhikode

In a major initiative to accelerate women entrepreneurship and secure gender parity, Kerala will set up the country's first International Women's Trade Centre (iWTC), in consonance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in Kozhikode.

A key project of the state's Gender Park under the Department of Social Justice, it is envisaged as a safe space away from home for women to harness their entrepreneurial capabilities, set up or expand their businesses and get their products marketed globally.

WORLD:

Moon lander Vikram still intact and not broken into pieces: ISRO official

Not losing hope, the Indian Space Research Organisation continued to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.

Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.

Pakistan secretly releases JeM chief Masood Azhar from custody amid tensions with India: Report

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the Narendra Modi government’s Article 370 move, now reports have surfaced saying that Pakistan has released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar to carry out terror attacks.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has alerted the government about the deployment of additional Pakistani troopers along the border near Rajasthan, saying that Pakistan secretly released Masood Azhar. The IB's input states that Pakistan is planning “big action” in Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors in the coming days in response to the government’s move to revoke Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir some autonomy and prevented non-residents from buying the property and getting government jobs in the state.

India, Pakistan to take part in joint international anti-terror military drill in Russia despite tension

India will take part in a joint international anti-terror military drill with Pakistan from Monday, despite tensions between the two nations at the Line of Control (LoC) over the Kashmir issue.

The 15-day-long military exercise begins in Orenburg in Russia from Monday under the aegis of the China-backed Shanghai Co-operation Organisation.

Apart from India and Pakistan, the host country Russia, as well as China and four other nations, are also taking part in the annual military training exercise.

China-India should join hands to develop Asia: Chinese diplomat Tang Guocai

There are a lot of things China and India can do together, said Tang Guocai, Consul General of China in Mumbai at a session with students of NMIMS. Without China and India joining hands, Asia cannot develop, he added.

Tang said, “China can be world factory and India can be world office. This is obvious, if we look at population, landscape, and the history of both countries.”

MUMBAI:

Tadvi suicide: FSL submits DNA analysis report to cops

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has submitted to Mumbai police its DNA analysis report in the alleged suicide case of doctor Payal Tadvi, a senior official said on Sunday, adding it does not seem to be a case of homicide. The FSL’s cyber unit will also submit its final report within a week, he said.

Tadvi (26), a second year PG medical student attached to the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital in central Mumbai, hanged herself in a hostel room on May 22 after alleged casteist slurs by her senior colleagues.

Mumbai: Tight cover for Mount Mary Fair in Bandra

Security has been tightened for the Mount Mary Fair in Bandra with thousands of devotees expected for the week-long event, police said on Sunday.

Senior Inspector Vijayalaxmi Hiremath said 200 Local Arms constables have been deployed along with teams of the State Reserve Police Force, mobile combat units, dog squad as well as the bomb detection and disposal squad.

Mumbai: Dons & their own Ganesh mandals

Ganesh festival is celebrated like no other festival in Mumbai. It’s celebrated by almost every class of society, including the infamous underworld. The underworld dons use this opportunity to pay their respects to the deity as well as to improve their image among the masses.

The festival helps them reach out to people who otherwise would keep a distance from the criminal world. In the history of Mumbai’s underworld, two most notorious dons known to have patronised Ganapati mandals are Vardarajan Mudaliar and Chhota Rajan.

Bombay High Court dismiss tenants' appeal against dislodgement, if the owner has a geninue need

Bombay HC has recently proclaimed that if the owner is in actual need for his/her property than tenant have no right to file case against eviction. No tenant could plea against heir on the grounds of explusion from the property if heir could prove his/her geninue need for the property.

According to the hindustan times report, the case was filed in 1986 by tenants which were told to vacant property by the heirs of landlords due to the need of the property for their personal use. In 2016, 2 courts passed the order favouring to landlords subsequent to which tenants approached high court.

Maharashtra: Krishna river rises after heavy rain, 30 people shifted

The water level of the Krishna and Varana rivers reached 33 ft in western Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday following heavy rains, forcing the authorities to shift around 30 people from low-lying areas and deploy the NDRF, an official said.

The danger mark of the Krishna river is 45 ft at Irwin bridge in Sangli, which was ravaged by floods last month. Heavy rains lashed the catchment areas of the Krishna and Varana rivers on Monday morning following which their water levels rose.

Maharashtra Cantonments, an oasis in dense urban jungles

The Cantonments in Maharashtra, unlike most urban centres in the state, are renowned for their lush greenery, cleanliness, disciplined lifestyle of the personnel working and residing with their families there, virtually undisturbed by the civilian cacophony all around.

Maharashtra has seven Cantonment Board-administered areas, falling partly or within highly-populated civilian regions. While Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu Road, Khadki and Pune fall in the Pune district, Deolali is in the Nashik district and Kamptee in the Nagpur district, there are specific zones for the armed forces (army, navy and air force) in Mumbai, Thane and other cities.

Tunnelling work for missing Mumbai-Pune Expressway link begins

Tunnelling work for a 6-kilometre missing link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway began on Monday after a symbolic inauguration by Maharashtra PWD minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

The plan envisages building twin tunnels to reduce the 19-kilometre distance of the expressway between Khopoli Exit to Sinhgad Institute by 6 kilometres, said officials. Tenders for the tunnelling work were given to two private firms in August last year, they added.

