Top 10 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Suits |

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has taken the gaming world by storm, offering players a thrilling adventure through the streets of New York City. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the wide array of suits available for Miles to wear as he swings through the city and battles villains. These suits not only provide a visual feast but also often come with unique abilities that can change the way you play the game. In this comprehensive guide, we'll dive into the top 10 suits in Spider-Man: Miles Morales , exploring their designs, unlock requirements, and special features. From classic looks to futuristic designs, each suit tells a story and adds a new dimension to Miles' journey as Spider-Man. So, whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, join us as we swing through the best suits Miles Morales has to offer.

10. Uptown Pride Suit

The Uptown Pride Suit is a testament to Miles Morales' connection with his community and the impact he has made as Spider-Man. This suit is a variation of the Classic Suit, featuring a striking gold trim instead of the usual red. The gold color symbolizes the pride and appreciation that the people of Harlem have for their local hero.

To unlock this suit, players must complete all FNSM (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) App activities. This requirement emphasizes the suit's significance as a reward for Miles' dedication to helping his community. The FNSM App activities involve various side quests and tasks that allow Miles to directly assist the citizens of New York, further strengthening his bond with the city.

While the Uptown Pride Suit doesn't come with a specific suit mod, its visual appeal and symbolic meaning make it a favorite among players. The gold accents give Miles a regal appearance, befitting his status as a beloved neighborhood hero. This suit serves as a visual reminder of the positive impact Spider-Man has on the community and the mutual respect between the hero and the people he protects.

9. The End Suit

The End Suit is a unique and visually striking costume that draws inspiration from an alternate future version of Miles Morales. This suit first appeared in the comic "Miles Morales: The End" Vol. 1, which depicted a post-apocalyptic world where an older Miles protects what remains of Brooklyn.

Players can unlock The End Suit upon reaching level 11, requiring 16 activity tokens and 2 tech parts. The suit's design features a sleek, darker version of Miles' classic look, incorporating elements that suggest a more seasoned and battle-hardened Spider-Man. It includes a stylish jacket, cargo pants, and boots, giving Miles a more rugged and mature appearance.

The End Suit comes with a mod called "Steady Focus," which slows the drain rate of Miles' camouflage ability when he's not moving. This mod can be particularly useful for players who prefer a stealthy approach, allowing for longer periods of invisibility during missions.

What makes The End Suit particularly interesting is its early availability in the game, contrasting with its depiction of an older Miles. This juxtaposition creates an intriguing visual narrative, allowing players to imagine a young Miles wearing the suit of his potential future self.

8. 2020 Suit

The 2020 Suit, also known as the Miles Morales 2020 Suit, is a futuristic take on Spider-Man's costume that showcases a blend of high-tech aesthetics and street style. This suit was inspired by a variant comic cover by artist Razzah for the 13th issue of Saladin Ahmed and Javier Garron's "Miles Morales" run.

To unlock this suit, players must complete all Spider-Training Challenges and the Final Test mission. This unlock requirement ties into the suit's high-tech appearance, as if Miles has earned this advanced suit through rigorous training and proving his skills.

The 2020 Suit's most distinctive feature is its helmet, which resembles the iconic headgear worn by the electronic music duo Daft Punk. The helmet includes an LED display and built-in audio jack headphones, giving Miles a cutting-edge look. The suit also incorporates a stylish jacket and an LED chest pattern, further emphasizing its futuristic design.

While this suit doesn't come with a specific mod, its unique visual style makes it a standout choice for players who want to give Miles a more tech-savvy appearance. The 2020 Suit perfectly balances Spider-Man's agility with a vision of future technology, making it an excellent choice for players who enjoy a more sci-fi aesthetic.

Where to buy: Hicostume.com , Cosplaylab.com , Amazon, Etsy are the most Choice for you.

7. Purple Reign Suit

The Purple Reign Suit is a visually striking costume that pays homage to the musical legacy of Prince, who was known for his iconic use of the color purple. This suit stands out with its bold purple and black color scheme, creating a unique and eye-catching look for Miles.

To unlock the Purple Reign Suit, players must collect all Sound Samples scattered throughout the city and complete the "Back to the Beginning" side mission. This unlock method ties in nicely with the suit's musical inspiration, as players must engage with the game's audio collectibles to earn it.

The suit comes with a mod called "Reclaimer," which replenishes 1 gadget ammo when performing a melee Stealth Takedown on an enemy. This mod can be particularly useful for players who like to mix stealth tactics with gadget usage, allowing for more strategic approaches to combat situations.

The Purple Reign Suit's design incorporates elements of Miles' classic suit but reimagines them in shades of purple and black. The result is a costume that feels both familiar and fresh, allowing Miles to stand out even more as he swings through the streets of New York. The suit's color scheme also complements the game's winter setting, creating a striking contrast against the snowy backdrop of the city.

6. Into the Spider-Verse Suit

The Into the Spider-Verse Suit is perhaps one of the most beloved and recognizable costumes in the game, directly inspired by the critically acclaimed animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." This suit faithfully recreates Miles' appearance from the movie, complete with the spray-painted design and unique cel-shaded look.

Players can unlock this suit by reaching level 13 and spending 18 Activity Tokens and 4 Tech Parts. Alternatively, it was also available as a pre-order bonus for those who purchased the game early.

What makes the Into the Spider-Verse Suit truly special are its unique visual effects. It comes with two mods: "Vibe the Verse" and "Bam! Pow! Wham!". These mods are purely cosmetic but dramatically alter the game's visual style. When activated, they lower Miles' frame rate and add comic book-style sound effect visuals during combat, mimicking the distinctive animation style of the movie.

The suit's design features the iconic black and red color scheme with spray-painted details on the spider emblem. The cel-shaded rendering makes Miles look as if he's stepped right out of the animated film, creating a striking contrast with the game's realistic environment.

This suit is more than just a cosmetic change; it's a celebration of Miles Morales' popularity and the impact of the "Into the Spider-Verse" film on his character's recognition. Wearing this suit while swinging through New York creates a uniquely immersive experience that blends the game world with the aesthetic of the beloved animated movie.

5. 2099 Suit

The 2099 Suit is a futuristic reimagining of Miles Morales' costume, inspired by the Marvel 2099 universe. While fans are familiar with Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099, this suit presents an intriguing "what if" scenario: What if Miles Morales existed in the year 2099?

Players can unlock this suit upon reaching level 12 in the game. The design, created by artist Lee Garbett, incorporates elements from the classic 2099 Spider-Man suit while maintaining Miles' unique style. It features a recognizable hood, arm spikes reminiscent of Miguel O'Hara's costume, and a skull-like spider symbol.

The 2099 Suit comes with a mod called "Venom Suppression Resistance," which reduces the duration of Roxxon's Venom Suppression effect. Additionally, activating Miles' camouflage ability while wearing this suit instantly removes Roxxon bolas. This mod can be particularly useful when facing Roxxon enemies, giving players an edge in combat situations.

What makes the 2099 Suit particularly interesting is its potential connection to the broader Spider-Verse. With Miles set to face off against a version of Spider-Man 2099 in the upcoming "Across the Spider-Verse" film, this suit serves as an intriguing preview of how Miles might adapt to a futuristic setting.

The suit's sleek design, with its metallic sheen and futuristic patterns, creates a striking visual as Miles swings through the contemporary New York cityscape. It offers players a glimpse into a potential future for the character while maintaining the core elements that make Miles Morales unique as Spider-Man.

4. Classic Suit

The Classic Suit is Miles Morales' iconic black and red design, setting him apart from Peter Parker's traditional red and blue costume. This suit is unlocked after completing the "Time to Rally" mission in the game's story.

The Classic Suit's design perfectly encapsulates Miles' identity as Spider-Man. The predominantly black suit with red accents creates a striking silhouette that's immediately recognizable. The large red spider emblem on the chest and back serves as a bold statement of Miles' unique take on the Spider-Man mantle.

This suit comes with a mod called "Zap Slap," which creates a larger shockwave force when breaking the weapons of Underground criminals. This mod is particularly useful when facing the game's tech-savvy antagonists, allowing Miles to disarm enemies more effectively and turn their own weapons against them.

What makes the Classic Suit special is its significance to Miles' character development. It represents his coming into his own as Spider-Man, no longer relying on hand-me-downs from Peter Parker but establishing his own identity as a hero. The suit's sleek design also complements Miles' unique set of powers, including his bioelectricity and camouflage abilities.

Despite being a "classic" design, the suit feels modern and fresh, perfectly suited for Miles' acrobatic style of web-swinging and combat. Whether you're swinging through Harlem or battling villains, the Classic Suit always looks impressive and serves as a constant reminder of Miles' growth into a true hero.

3. Advanced Tech Suit

The Advanced Tech Suit is one of the newest additions to Miles' wardrobe, introduced in a post-launch update (version 1.9) to the game. This Spiderman suit is available for free to all players who own the game and update to the latest version.

Visually, the Advanced Tech Suit appears as an enhanced and more streamlined version of Miles' Classic outfit. It maintains the familiar black and red color scheme but adds a sleeker, more metallic look reminiscent of the Iron Spider Suit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The suit features intricate technological details and a slightly more armored appearance, suggesting advanced capabilities.

While this suit doesn't come with a specific mod, its visual appeal is undeniable. The high-tech aesthetic perfectly balances Miles' youthful energy with cutting-edge technology, creating a look that's both futuristic and distinctly Spider-Man.

The Advanced Tech Suit represents the evolving nature of the game and Miles' character. As a post-launch addition, it shows the developers' commitment to providing fresh content and keeping the game exciting for players long after its initial release. The suit's design also hints at Miles' growing expertise and resources as he continues his journey as Spider-Man.

Whether you're capturing the perfect shot in photo mode or diving into New Game+, the Advanced Tech Suit offers a fresh and exciting look for Miles that's sure to impress.

2. Bodega Cat Suit

The Bodega Cat Suit is arguably one of the most unique and beloved costumes in the game. This suit is unlocked by finishing the main campaign and completing the "Cat's Pajamas" side mission.

What makes this suit stand out is its adorable addition: a backpack carrying a small cat named Spider-Man, complete with its own tiny mask. This cat is a callback to an earlier mission in the game where Miles befriends a bodega cat.

The suit itself is a variation of Miles' classic design, but with the added charm of the feline companion. The cat isn't just a static decoration; it actually moves and reacts during gameplay, adding a delightful dynamic element to Miles' movements.

While the Bodega Cat Suit doesn't come with a specific gameplay mod, its unique visual appeal and the charming addition of the cat make it a fan favorite. It perfectly encapsulates the lighter, more whimsical side of Spider-Man's adventures and Miles' connection to his community.

The suit also represents a nice nod to New York City culture, where bodega cats are a beloved fixture in many neighborhood stores. It's these kinds of details that make the game feel authentically rooted in its setting.

Whether you're swinging through the city or engaged in combat, the sight of a tiny masked cat peeking out of Spider-Man's backpack never fails to bring a smile to players' faces. The Bodega Cat Suit is a perfect example of how "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" balances superhero action with heart and humor.

1. Programmable Matter Suit

Topping our list is the Programmable Matter Suit, a high-tech marvel that showcases the game's most advanced suit technology. This suit is a reward for beating all the Roxxon Labs and Underground Hideouts, making it one of the more challenging suits to unlock.

The Programmable Matter Suit features a sleek, metallic sheen that sets it apart from other costumes. It maintains Miles' classic red and black color scheme but adds a futuristic twist. The most striking features are the suit's hands, feet, and eyes, which glow red with intricate webbed polygonal lines, reminiscent of the Tinkerer's unique technology seen throughout the game.

What truly makes this suit special is its unique takedown animation. When wearing the Programmable Matter Suit, Miles can perform a special finisher move that can't be done with any other costume. This exclusive animation adds an extra layer of satisfaction to combat encounters and showcases the suit's advanced capabilities.

The suit's design brilliantly merges the classic Spider-Man look with cutting-edge technology, representing the pinnacle of what's possible in the game's universe. It's a perfect reflection of Miles' growth as a hero, combining his spider powers with the most advanced tech available.

Visually, the Programmable Matter Suit is a spectacle to behold. Whether you're swinging through the snowy New York skyline or engaged in fast-paced combat, the suit's glowing accents and sleek design make for some truly stunning moments, especially in the game's photo mode.

While it doesn't come with a specific gameplay mod, the unique takedown animation and its status as one of the hardest suits to unlock make it feel truly special. It's a costume that feels earned, representing the player's mastery of the game and Miles' full realization as Spider-Man.

Conclusion: As we've seen, the suits in Spider-Man: Miles Morales are more than just cosmetic changes. They represent different facets of Miles' character, his growth as a hero, and his connection to both his community and the broader Spider-Verse. From the community pride embodied in the Uptown Pride Suit to the cutting-edge technology of the Programmable Matter Suit, each costume offers a unique way to experience the game.

These suits not only enhance the visual spectacle of swinging through New York City but also provide gameplay benefits through their associated mods. Whether you prefer stealth, direct combat, or a mix of both, there's a suit that can complement your playstyle.

Moreover, the variety of designs showcases the creativity of the game's developers and their deep understanding of Spider-Man lore. References to comics, movies, and potential future storylines are woven into these suits, rewarding longtime fans while also introducing new players to the rich tapestry of the Spider-Man universe.

Read Also Tom Holland Establishes Requirements For His Return To Spider-Man Franchise

Ultimately, the suits in Spider-Man: Miles Morales are a testament to the game's attention to detail and commitment to player enjoyment. They allow each player to customize their experience and truly feel like they're embodying their own unique version of Spider-Man. As you continue your adventure through Marvel's New York, don't forget to experiment with different suits – you might just discover a new favorite way to be your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.